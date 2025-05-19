Left Menu

Odisha's Deputy CM Represents India at South Asia Labour Mobility Conference

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo is attending the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference in Bhutan, organized by the World Bank. The event focuses on labour mobility challenges and policy frameworks, with Singh Deo seeking permanent solutions for migrant workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:53 IST
Odisha's Deputy CM Represents India at South Asia Labour Mobility Conference
Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has arrived in Bhutan to represent India at the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference organized by the World Bank, officials announced on Monday.

The conference, held in Thimphu on May 20 and 21, sees Singh Deo addressing critical issues related to labour mobility. He represents India's stance on challenges and policy solutions in migration matters, according to an official statement.

Joining Singh Deo is Chitra Arumugam, principal secretary of Labour and Employees' State Insurance department. The conference gathers around 100 participants, including representatives from across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania, along with key figures from the World Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

