Hyderabad Blast Plotters Moved to Visakhapatnam Jail Amid Explosive Seizures

Two suspects accused of planning explosions in Hyderabad were transferred to Visakhapatnam Central Jail. A Vizianagaram court remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody. Police seek further interrogation of Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, arrested through a joint operation. Explosive materials were seized from Rehman's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two individuals accused of orchestrating a blast in Hyderabad have been relocated to Visakhapatnam Central Jail as a Vizianagaram court ordered their judicial custody for 14 days, police revealed on Monday.

Vizianagaram Additional Superintendent of Police Sowmya Latha confirmed that the authorities are preparing to present a custody petition to further question the accused, identified as Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer.

This arrest, part of a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police, uncovered explosive materials at Rehman's premises, leading to both charges under multiple sections, including the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

