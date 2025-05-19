Scare Averted: Quick Response Contained Fire at Maharashtra Legislature
A fire incident caused by a short circuit in a scanning machine at the Maharashtra legislature complex was swiftly contained. No injuries were reported, and the situation is under control. Officials emphasize that it was an accidental occurrence, prompting a review of fire safety protocols at the iconic building.
A fire briefly disrupted activities at the Maharashtra legislature complex in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The fire was traced to a scanning machine that caught fire around 3 pm, according to officials.
Despite the alarming event, no injuries were reported. Security personnel quickly extinguished the blaze within five minutes, although two fire engines and additional Fire Brigade vehicles were dispatched to ensure safety.
Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar mentioned that the probable cause was a short circuit. Narwekar assured the public that the situation was under control and not indicative of any larger safety issues. He confirmed all staff are safe and that fire safety protocols will undergo review to prevent future incidents.
