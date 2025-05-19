Left Menu

Netanyahu Balances Aid and Offensive Amid Gaza Crisis

Israeli PM Netanyahu resumes limited aid to Gaza amid pressure from allies concerned about humanitarian conditions. Despite renewed military operations, aid remains scarce, but a new aid distribution plan is proposed. Tensions persist as Israel intensifies actions to pressure Hamas over hostages and potential resolution demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:23 IST
In a strategic pivot, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the resumption of limited aid to the Gaza Strip following diplomatic pressure from allies. The decision comes amid concerns of a looming humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade.

Although the announcement stirred hope, actual aid had not reached Palestinians by Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its military offensive, launching new air and ground operations and necessitating the evacuation of Khan Younis.

Netanyahu aims to pressure Hamas to release hostages taken in the recent conflict's onset on October 7, 2023. The Israeli government plans to establish a novel aid distribution system circumventing Hamas, amid conflicting opinions within Netanyahu's nationalist base and international scrutiny over the region's deteriorating humanitarian situation.

