Operation Sindoor: India's Struggle Against Terrorism

Calling for a unified front against terrorism, India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, declared that Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistan, remains paused but not concluded. Singh insists Islamabad must surrender key terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Mir, and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, similar to the US extraditing 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

In an interview with Israeli TV channel i24, Singh recounted the events leading to India's offensive against Pakistan-based terror groups. He referenced the Pahalgam attack where victims were targeted based on religion, resulting in 26 deaths. Singh emphasized that India's actions targeted terror organizations and their infrastructure, prompting attacks on Indian military installations.

He addressed the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which Pakistan labeled 'an act of war,' stating that goodwill and friendship, the treaty's guiding principles, were not honored. The envoy called for international collaboration against terrorism, highlighting India's zero tolerance stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)