Defamation Drama: Delhi High Court Weighs Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Plea Against Shashi Tharoor

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by seeking a response from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on a defamation suit filed against him by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja remarked that the case 'required consideration' as he issued notice to Tharoor regarding a revision petition. This petition challenges a magisterial court's earlier decision dismissing Chandrasekhar's defamation case from February 4.

Chandrasekhar accused Tharoor of making false and derogatory remarks on national television, alleging the BJP leader engaged in voter bribery during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram. Chandrasekhar's counsel criticized the trial court for ignoring evidence and not recognizing the alleged defamation. Despite a warning issued to Tharoor by a local official, the trial court found no basis for defamation, citing Tharoor's statements as non-attributable and non-defamatory. The next hearing is on September 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)