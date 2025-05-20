Tragic Night: Elderly Man Hacked to Death in Village

A grisly murder unfolded in Aundi village, Ballia district, as a 72-year-old man was hacked to death while sleeping, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The man was fatally attacked near a tube well, and initial investigations suggest a sharp-edged weapon was used, focusing on head and neck injuries.

The police have launched an investigation, sending the body for a post-mortem and deploying a forensic team at the scene. Legal action is being pursued based on the family's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)