Tragic Night: Elderly Man Hacked to Death in Village

A 72-year-old man was tragically murdered in his sleep in Aundi village, Ballia district. The police suspect he was attacked with a sharp weapon. Legal proceedings have begun based on a family complaint, and a forensic team is investigating the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:00 IST
  India

A grisly murder unfolded in Aundi village, Ballia district, as a 72-year-old man was hacked to death while sleeping, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The man was fatally attacked near a tube well, and initial investigations suggest a sharp-edged weapon was used, focusing on head and neck injuries.

The police have launched an investigation, sending the body for a post-mortem and deploying a forensic team at the scene. Legal action is being pursued based on the family's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

