Supreme Court's Mandate: Ensuring Protection for Domestic Violence Victims
The Supreme Court has instructed states and union territories to appoint officers as protection officers to safeguard domestic violence victims. They must also publicize the Domestic Violence Act's provisions and ensure essential services. The directive follows a plea to address gaps in protecting women from domestic abuse.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has mandated all states and union territories to appoint designated protection officers in the Department of Women and Child Development at district and taluka levels. These officers are responsible for safeguarding the victims of domestic violence.
A bench led by Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma instructed state chief secretaries and related departments to ensure the appointment of protection officers as per the Domestic Violence Act. It also urged widespread publicity of the Act to raise awareness and coordinate its implementation.
The directive emerged from a plea by the NGO 'We the Women of India,' highlighting the ongoing issue of domestic violence and inadequate legal aid for women. The Supreme Court expects these measures to be executed within six weeks, especially in areas lacking protection officers, to strengthen support for women nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
