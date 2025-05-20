Iraq Rejects Kurdistan's Oil Deals: Controversy Over U.S Investments

In a recent announcement, Iraq's oil ministry has rejected what they refer to as 'special measures' taken by the Kurdish regional government in signing oil deals with U.S. companies. This rejection highlights ongoing tensions between the central Iraqi government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region regarding oil contracts and autonomy.

The ministry asserts that these measures contravene established court rulings, calling for adherence to legal frameworks. Officials emphasize that all investment deals, particularly those involving the nation's vital oil resources, must be conducted through the federal government to ensure legal compliance and oversight.

This development underscores the Iraqi government's commitment to maintaining central control over natural resource management, reflecting broader regional and international interests in the stability and regulation of oil investments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)