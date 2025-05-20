Rise of Far-Right Violence in Germany Reaches Alarming Heights
Germany saw a significant rise in politically motivated crimes, especially far-right violence, reaching record levels in 2024. Tensions fueled by elections, Gaza conflict, and increasing polarisation were key contributors. The Alternative for Germany party gained traction, heightening divisions over immigration and Europe's political future.
In a concerning development, the number of politically motivated crimes in Germany surged to unprecedented levels last year. The stark rise is largely attributed to escalating far-right violence, as reported by the Interior Ministry. Official records indicate a 40.2% jump in such crimes, marking a record-breaking 84,172 incidents in 2024.
Conservative Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt highlighted the significant upsurge in right-wing offenses, noting that these accounted for 45% of politically motivated violence victims. Specific targeted attacks, including those on gay pride parades, underscore the increasing tensions within the nation.
This alarming trend appears intertwined with the success of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which campaigned on anti-immigration and Eurosceptic platforms, achieving unprecedented electoral results. The party is under scrutiny by German security services for extremist tendencies, mirroring broader societal shifts amid political polarization and economic unease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
