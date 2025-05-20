Left Menu

Jharkhand IAS Officer Arrested in Excise Scam Probe

Senior Jharkhand IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau over alleged involvement in an excise scam. The arrest follows interrogation and previous raids by the Enforcement Directorate. Choubey, along with other officials, faces charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:49 IST
Jharkhand IAS Officer Arrested in Excise Scam Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a high-ranking Jharkhand IAS official, Vinay Kumar Choubey, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to a prominent excise scam. This arrest comes after extensive questioning and judicial proceedings.

Following his detention, Choubey was transferred to Birsa Munda Central Jail as per the ruling of a special court. His arrest followed the probe into excise policy irregularities documented during his tenure as the excise department's secretary.

The investigation, intensified by previous Enforcement Directorate raids, has also seen Choubey's peers, including excise department's joint commissioner Gajendra Singh, face similar charges. The case includes multiple individuals, expanding across states with numerous premises searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025