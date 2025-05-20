Jharkhand IAS Officer Arrested in Excise Scam Probe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a high-ranking Jharkhand IAS official, Vinay Kumar Choubey, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to a prominent excise scam. This arrest comes after extensive questioning and judicial proceedings.

Following his detention, Choubey was transferred to Birsa Munda Central Jail as per the ruling of a special court. His arrest followed the probe into excise policy irregularities documented during his tenure as the excise department's secretary.

The investigation, intensified by previous Enforcement Directorate raids, has also seen Choubey's peers, including excise department's joint commissioner Gajendra Singh, face similar charges. The case includes multiple individuals, expanding across states with numerous premises searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

