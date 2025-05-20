Polish Man Indicted in Plot to Aid Russian Spy Services
Polish authorities have indicted Pawel K. for allegedly aiding Russian intelligence in a possible assassination attempt on Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. Arrested in 2024, he is accused of planning with Russian military intelligence and gathering security details at a key Polish airport, amidst increased tension between Poland and Russia.
- Country:
- Poland
A Polish man named Pawel K. has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with Russian intelligence in a plot targeting Ukraine's President. Polish prosecutors announced the indictment following collaborative efforts between Polish and Ukrainian authorities leading to his arrest in April 2024.
According to the indictment, Pawel K. had pledged support to Russian military intelligence and communicated with individuals directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The prosecution stated that these activities were aimed at facilitating a potential assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by Russian special services.
His alleged responsibilities included gathering intelligence on security operations at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, a key route for Western military aid to Ukraine. Poland has accused Russia and Belarus of espionage efforts intended to destabilize the country, allegations that Moscow has categorically denied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- indicted
- Russian
- intelligence
- assassination
- Ukraine
- President
- Zelenskiy
- Pawel K.
- spies
ALSO READ
Trump's Candid Remarks on Russia and Ukraine Discussions
FIA President Contemplates Cost Cap Elimination Amid Management Challenges
Ukraine's Resilience: Air Defense Fends Off Drone Barrage
In phone conversation with PM Modi, President Putin conveys Russia's full support to India's fight against terrorism.
Czech Initiative Powers Ukraine's Defense with Ammunition Supply