Polish Man Indicted in Plot to Aid Russian Spy Services

A Polish man named Pawel K. has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with Russian intelligence in a plot targeting Ukraine's President. Polish prosecutors announced the indictment following collaborative efforts between Polish and Ukrainian authorities leading to his arrest in April 2024.

According to the indictment, Pawel K. had pledged support to Russian military intelligence and communicated with individuals directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The prosecution stated that these activities were aimed at facilitating a potential assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by Russian special services.

His alleged responsibilities included gathering intelligence on security operations at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, a key route for Western military aid to Ukraine. Poland has accused Russia and Belarus of espionage efforts intended to destabilize the country, allegations that Moscow has categorically denied.

