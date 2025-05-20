Left Menu

Polish Man Indicted in Plot to Aid Russian Spy Services

Polish authorities have indicted Pawel K. for allegedly aiding Russian intelligence in a possible assassination attempt on Ukraine's President Zelenskiy. Arrested in 2024, he is accused of planning with Russian military intelligence and gathering security details at a key Polish airport, amidst increased tension between Poland and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:14 IST
A Polish man named Pawel K. has been indicted for allegedly conspiring with Russian intelligence in a plot targeting Ukraine's President. Polish prosecutors announced the indictment following collaborative efforts between Polish and Ukrainian authorities leading to his arrest in April 2024.

According to the indictment, Pawel K. had pledged support to Russian military intelligence and communicated with individuals directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The prosecution stated that these activities were aimed at facilitating a potential assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by Russian special services.

His alleged responsibilities included gathering intelligence on security operations at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, a key route for Western military aid to Ukraine. Poland has accused Russia and Belarus of espionage efforts intended to destabilize the country, allegations that Moscow has categorically denied.

