UAE Rejects Sudan's Accusations Over Port Sudan Attack

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) official announced on Tuesday that Sudan's allegations claiming Abu Dhabi orchestrated this month's attack on Port Sudan are unfounded. The statement aims to address and counter the accusations made in the aftermath of the violent episode.

The official's response categorically denies any UAE involvement in the bombing at Port Sudan, emphasizing that the accusations lack credible evidence. The UAE expressed disapproval of the violence and highlighted its commitment to regional peace and stability.

The UAE's condemnation of the Port Sudan attack aligns with its longstanding policy against acts of violence. The official called for dialogue and peaceful means to resolve conflicts within the region, urging parties to engage in meaningful discussions.

