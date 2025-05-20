Left Menu

UAE Rejects Sudan's Accusations Over Port Sudan Attack

A UAE official firmly dismissed Sudan's claims that Abu Dhabi was behind the recent Port Sudan attack, emphasizing that the accusations are baseless. The official reiterated the UAE's stance condemning the bombing and called for peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:16 IST
UAE Rejects Sudan's Accusations Over Port Sudan Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) official announced on Tuesday that Sudan's allegations claiming Abu Dhabi orchestrated this month's attack on Port Sudan are unfounded. The statement aims to address and counter the accusations made in the aftermath of the violent episode.

The official's response categorically denies any UAE involvement in the bombing at Port Sudan, emphasizing that the accusations lack credible evidence. The UAE expressed disapproval of the violence and highlighted its commitment to regional peace and stability.

The UAE's condemnation of the Port Sudan attack aligns with its longstanding policy against acts of violence. The official called for dialogue and peaceful means to resolve conflicts within the region, urging parties to engage in meaningful discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025