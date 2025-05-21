China Condemns EU's 'Unreasonable' Sanctions Amidst Trade Tensions

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's recent sanctions on Chinese firms, labeling them as 'unreasonable', according to the foreign ministry's statement on Wednesday.

This reaction follows the announcement by the EU and Britain of new sanctions against Russia, which also impact certain Chinese companies. Mao Ning, the foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing, criticized the EU's economic 'double standards' concerning trade with Russia, highlighting continued European and U.S. trade with the nation.

Mao emphasized China's commitment to defending its legitimate rights and interests and urged the EU to reverse its position. This statement was made during a regular press conference, addressing concerns about the new sanctions.

