China Condemns EU's 'Unreasonable' Sanctions Amidst Trade Tensions

China expressed dissatisfaction with the EU's recent sanctions against Chinese firms tied to Russia. The foreign ministry has criticized the EU for 'double standards' in economic relations with Russia, urging them to drop these measures. China vows to protect its interests in response to the sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the European Union's recent sanctions on Chinese firms, labeling them as 'unreasonable', according to the foreign ministry's statement on Wednesday.

This reaction follows the announcement by the EU and Britain of new sanctions against Russia, which also impact certain Chinese companies. Mao Ning, the foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing, criticized the EU's economic 'double standards' concerning trade with Russia, highlighting continued European and U.S. trade with the nation.

Mao emphasized China's commitment to defending its legitimate rights and interests and urged the EU to reverse its position. This statement was made during a regular press conference, addressing concerns about the new sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

