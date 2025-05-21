Left Menu

Former Ukrainian Politician Assassinated in Madrid

A Ukrainian ex-politician, Andriy Portnov, was assassinated near a Madrid school. The pro-Russian former aide to deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was shot in Spain, and the assailants fled. Portnov, already controversial for alleged treason and corruption, faced past international sanctions.

In a chilling daylight attack, former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside the elite American School of Madrid on Wednesday morning. Authorities were alerted to the incident at 9.15 a.m. (0715 GMT), as reported by Spain's Interior Ministry.

The 51-year-old victim, previously a senior aide to Ukraine's ex-President Viktor Yanukovich, met his end with gunshots to his back and head, according to police sources. The attackers fled into a nearby forest, leaving questions unanswered regarding the motive behind this assassination.

Portnov's history is mired in allegations of treason and embezzlement, attracting both investigations and international sanctions. Since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Spain's significant Russian and Ukrainian communities have witnessed a spate of violent crimes.

