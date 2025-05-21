Bengaluru Metro Voyeurism: Unlawful Surveillance Sparks Outrage

Bengaluru police have launched an investigation after an Instagram account allegedly shared unsolicited videos and pictures of women on the metro.

The account, Metro Chicks, had over 6,000 followers but has now removed the controversial content following a public backlash and police intervention.

Authorities have registered a case of voyeurism at the Banashankari police station and are actively working to identify the perpetrators to enhance public safety for women.

