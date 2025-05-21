Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro Voyeurism: Unlawful Surveillance Sparks Outrage

Bengaluru police registered an FIR against unknown individuals for covertly photographing and recording women on the metro, then sharing the footage on Instagram. The account, called Metro Chicks, has since deleted all posts. Authorities are investigating the case under voyeurism and the Information Technology Act to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Updated: 21-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:58 IST
  • India

Bengaluru police have launched an investigation after an Instagram account allegedly shared unsolicited videos and pictures of women on the metro.

The account, Metro Chicks, had over 6,000 followers but has now removed the controversial content following a public backlash and police intervention.

Authorities have registered a case of voyeurism at the Banashankari police station and are actively working to identify the perpetrators to enhance public safety for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

