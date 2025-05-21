Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former IAS Probationer Amidst Controversial Accusations
The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and misusing the OBC and disability quota in civil service exams. The court questioned the severity of her alleged crime, emphasizing her cooperation in the investigation. Conditions were imposed to prevent evidence tampering.
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, amid accusations of cheating and misuse of quotas in the civil services examination.
Normalizing the move, a bench highlighted that Khedkar is neither a drug lord nor a terrorist, a statement that underscores the court's skepticism about the gravity of the charges against her.
The justices directed Khedkar to cooperate fully with Delhi Police, rejecting any interference with the investigation while confirming provisions for potential bail cancellation in case of non-compliance.
