CPI Demands Probe into Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter

The CPI has called for an independent judicial probe into the killing of 27 Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, in Chhattisgarh. The party condemns the extrajudicial nature of the killings and raises concerns about the State's commitment to democratic norms. An inquiry into Operation Kagar is being demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a recent operation in Chhattisgarh, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is demanding an independent judicial investigation into the deaths of 27 Maoists, including top leader Nambala Keshav Rao. The party alleges that the incident violates democratic norms and due legal process.

CPI leader Raja criticized the operation on social media, highlighting discrepancies in the manner of handling the situation. He questioned the security forces for not pursuing a lawful arrest despite having intelligence on Rao's whereabouts, condemning the action as extrajudicial.

The call for an inquiry aims to uncover the truth behind Operation Kagar, as the security forces' approach raises significant concerns about judicial overreach and human rights. The CPI urges democratic forces to demand accountability and transparency from the State.

(With inputs from agencies.)

