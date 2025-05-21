CPI Demands Probe into Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter

In the wake of a recent operation in Chhattisgarh, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is demanding an independent judicial investigation into the deaths of 27 Maoists, including top leader Nambala Keshav Rao. The party alleges that the incident violates democratic norms and due legal process.

CPI leader Raja criticized the operation on social media, highlighting discrepancies in the manner of handling the situation. He questioned the security forces for not pursuing a lawful arrest despite having intelligence on Rao's whereabouts, condemning the action as extrajudicial.

The call for an inquiry aims to uncover the truth behind Operation Kagar, as the security forces' approach raises significant concerns about judicial overreach and human rights. The CPI urges democratic forces to demand accountability and transparency from the State.

