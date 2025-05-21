Left Menu

Britain Pledges Millions in Aid to Gaza Amid Conflict

Britain has committed 4 million pounds in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, according to a government announcement. Development Minister Jenny Chapman visited Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, emphasizing the country's support. The pledge comes amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

In a recent government announcement, the United Kingdom pledged 4 million pounds in humanitarian aid to Gaza. This financial assistance, valued at approximately $5.37 million, underscores the UK's commitment to supporting those affected in the region.

Development Minister Jenny Chapman made the announcement during her visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Her visit highlights the urgency of international support in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The pledged aid arrives at a pivotal moment, as tensions continue to mount in the region. The UK government aims to provide essential relief and supports a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts.

