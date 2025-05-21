Left Menu

EU's New Arms Fund: Strengthening Europe's Defense Autonomy

The European Union has approved a new arms-buying fund worth 150 billion euros to bolster defense projects. Nervous about Russia and uncertain of future US support, the fund aims to enhance European defense through cooperative projects. The initiative, known as SAFE, emphasizes European industry participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:14 IST
EU's New Arms Fund: Strengthening Europe's Defense Autonomy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has taken a significant step in enhancing its defense capabilities with the approval of a new arms-buying fund. The initiative aims to provide 150 billion euros in loans for defense projects, driven by increasing apprehensions over Russia's intentions and uncertainties about continued U.S. support for Europe's security needs.

Dubbed Security Action for Europe (SAFE), the initiative is designed to tear down national barriers by funding joint projects between EU member states. A key aspect of SAFE is its 'buy European' approach, which seeks to reinforce Europe's defense infrastructure. For a project to qualify for SAFE funding, a majority of its value (65%) must originate from companies based within the EU or its associated economic regions.

The swift legislative process bypassed the European Parliament, requiring approval only from the EU's 27 member countries. With ambassadors reaching consensus on the final proposal, ministers are expected to formally approve the legislation soon, marking a pivotal development for Europe's defense autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025