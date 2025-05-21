EU's New Arms Fund: Strengthening Europe's Defense Autonomy

The European Union has taken a significant step in enhancing its defense capabilities with the approval of a new arms-buying fund. The initiative aims to provide 150 billion euros in loans for defense projects, driven by increasing apprehensions over Russia's intentions and uncertainties about continued U.S. support for Europe's security needs.

Dubbed Security Action for Europe (SAFE), the initiative is designed to tear down national barriers by funding joint projects between EU member states. A key aspect of SAFE is its 'buy European' approach, which seeks to reinforce Europe's defense infrastructure. For a project to qualify for SAFE funding, a majority of its value (65%) must originate from companies based within the EU or its associated economic regions.

The swift legislative process bypassed the European Parliament, requiring approval only from the EU's 27 member countries. With ambassadors reaching consensus on the final proposal, ministers are expected to formally approve the legislation soon, marking a pivotal development for Europe's defense autonomy.

