Conversations on Peace: Zelenskiy and Rutte Harmonize Strategies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte via telephone, engaging in discussions on collaborative efforts and strategies to exert pressure on Russia, aiming for a just peace.

Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of coordinated decisions to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia. He remarked on the Telegram platform that without sufficient pressure on Moscow, peace might remain elusive.

The dialogue underscores the significance of international unity and synchronization in decision-making to achieve a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

