Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed in Chhattisgarh

In a significant breakthrough in the battle against Naxalism, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region have neutralized Nambala Keshav Rao, better known as Basavaraju, along with 26 other Maoists. This operation marks a pivotal moment against the Maoist insurgency.

Basavaraju, originally from Andhra Pradesh, held the esteemed position of a top leader within the Naxal movement. His demise represents a crucial victory in ongoing efforts to dismantle the threat of Naxalism against India's security framework, attracting commendations from prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following the operation, the security forces unearthed 27 bodies and a cache of arms. The presence of Basavaraju, a seasoned leader with considerable influence, underscores the monumental nature of this success against Naxal forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)