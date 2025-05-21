Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Murshidabad: TMC and BJP Trade Accusations

The Trinamool Congress accused an opposition party of inciting violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district amid protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A Calcutta High Court-appointed committee reported on the incidents. Investigations led to arrests, while political tensions remained high with accusations exchanged between TMC and BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:40 IST
In a heated political clash, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on Wednesday that an opposition party stirred violence in Murshidabad district on April 11. The accusations, though not directly naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have fueled an ongoing political controversy.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the provocations came from the leaders of a political party, aiming to pit communities against each other for political gain. An investigative committee, led by the Calcutta High Court, reported on the violence stemming from protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The BJP retaliated by accusing TMC of vote-bank politics, blaming them for igniting the riots. Amidst ongoing investigations and arrests, the situation remains tense as both parties hold peace rallies, all while tensions and political strategizing persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

