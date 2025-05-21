Jharkhand TAC to Review Tribal Land Sales and Open Retail Liquor in Tribal Areas
Jharkhand's Tribes Advisory Council has decided to establish a commission to examine restrictions on tribal land sales to non-residents and allow retail liquor shops in tribal areas declared as tourism sites. The meeting, boycotted by BJP members, discussed tribal welfare and development issues.
In a crucial decision made on Wednesday, the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) of Jharkhand resolved to set up a commission aimed at examining the current restrictions on the sale of tribal land to non-residents. The move is part of a broader effort to address concerns regarding the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act's Section 46.
Additionally, the council, which convened under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, gave its approval to the proposal for establishing off-premises retail liquor shops in tribal areas. These shops are to be located in places designated as tourism sites, specifically where 50% or more of the population is tribal.
Amid political tensions, as evidenced by a boycott by BJP council members, the meeting underscored the importance of tribal welfare, inclusive development, and the preservation of tribal cultures and languages. The need to control illegal liquor sales and enhance tourism were also highlighted.
