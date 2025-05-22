Left Menu

Missile Interception: Rising Tensions Between Yemen and Israel

The Israeli military has detected a missile launch from Yemen, attributed to Houthi militants, claiming support for Palestinians in Gaza. Despite retaliatory Israeli strikes, these attacks persist, indicating escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 05:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military reported detecting the launch of a missile from Yemen early Thursday, initiating defensive measures to intercept it.

The Houthis, a Yemeni militant faction, continue their missile launches against Israel, framing them as solidarity actions with Gaza's Palestinians despite facing Israeli counterattacks.

This missile launch highlights growing regional tensions and conflict complexities involving Yemen, Israel, and Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

