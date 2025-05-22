Left Menu

Karnataka Gold Smuggling Probe: Home Minister Pledges Cooperation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has assured full cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into a gold smuggling racket involving educational institutions connected to him. The ED is probing financial irregularities and has conducted searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Allegations involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao are part of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:20 IST
Karnataka Gold Smuggling Probe: Home Minister Pledges Cooperation
Parameshwara Image Credit: Twitter (@DrParameshwara)
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised full cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as their investigation into an extensive gold smuggling racket intensifies. The ED, aiming to unravel alleged financial irregularities, has conducted searches at 16 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, focusing on institutions linked to Parameshwara.

Officials have scrutinized financial records from his affiliated educational bodies, including the Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Siddhartha Medical College. Parameshwara has instructed his staff to assist ED officials fully and emphasized his respect for the legal process. He chose not to comment on specific allegations until the investigation concludes.

The investigation has intersected with the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, accused of smuggling gold. Despite being granted bail due to procedural delays in filing charges, Rao remains in custody. This case continues to unfold amid serious allegations of misuse of funds and potential discrimination claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025