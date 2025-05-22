Karnataka Gold Smuggling Probe: Home Minister Pledges Cooperation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised full cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as their investigation into an extensive gold smuggling racket intensifies. The ED, aiming to unravel alleged financial irregularities, has conducted searches at 16 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, focusing on institutions linked to Parameshwara.

Officials have scrutinized financial records from his affiliated educational bodies, including the Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Siddhartha Medical College. Parameshwara has instructed his staff to assist ED officials fully and emphasized his respect for the legal process. He chose not to comment on specific allegations until the investigation concludes.

The investigation has intersected with the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, accused of smuggling gold. Despite being granted bail due to procedural delays in filing charges, Rao remains in custody. This case continues to unfold amid serious allegations of misuse of funds and potential discrimination claims.

