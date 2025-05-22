Left Menu

Iskander Missile Destroys Ukrainian Defenses

Russia reportedly used an Iskander missile to eliminate two Patriot missile launchers, along with a command post and radar, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Russian state news agencies referencing the Defence Ministry.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that an Iskander missile strike successfully hit and destroyed two Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack reportedly also targeted and neutralized a command post and radar system as part of the operation.

This information was disseminated by Russian state news agencies, emphasizing the ongoing military activities in the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

