Germany Strengthens Defence with New NATO Brigade
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a ceremony in Vilnius, announced Germany's commitment to defend NATO's territory with the establishment of a German brigade. The initiative underscores Germany's dedication to the security of its Baltic allies, emphasizing collective defense against potential aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany is solidifying its commitment to NATO's defense by establishing a new German brigade. The declaration was made during a ceremony in Vilnius.
Emphasizing the importance of collective defense, Merz highlighted that the security of Germany's Baltic allies is integral to their own national security.
Germany, along with its partners, is dedicated to countering any aggression, ensuring stability and peace within the alliance's territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- NATO
- defense
- security
- Baltic
- allies
- Friedrich Merz
- brigade
- territory
- aggression
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal Rallies Behind Nation After Strikes on Terror Camps
Russia Celebrates Victory Day with Key Global Allies Amidst Tensions
Friedrich Merz: Forging New EU Alliances in Tumultuous Times
Congress Stands in Solidarity with Armed Forces, Pauses Political Rallies
Friedrich Merz's Franco-German Renaissance: A New Chapter for Europe