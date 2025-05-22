Left Menu

Germany Strengthens Defence with New NATO Brigade

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a ceremony in Vilnius, announced Germany's commitment to defend NATO's territory with the establishment of a German brigade. The initiative underscores Germany's dedication to the security of its Baltic allies, emphasizing collective defense against potential aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST
Germany Strengthens Defence with New NATO Brigade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany is solidifying its commitment to NATO's defense by establishing a new German brigade. The declaration was made during a ceremony in Vilnius.

Emphasizing the importance of collective defense, Merz highlighted that the security of Germany's Baltic allies is integral to their own national security.

Germany, along with its partners, is dedicated to countering any aggression, ensuring stability and peace within the alliance's territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

