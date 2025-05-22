Germany Strengthens Defence with New NATO Brigade

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany is solidifying its commitment to NATO's defense by establishing a new German brigade. The declaration was made during a ceremony in Vilnius.

Emphasizing the importance of collective defense, Merz highlighted that the security of Germany's Baltic allies is integral to their own national security.

Germany, along with its partners, is dedicated to countering any aggression, ensuring stability and peace within the alliance's territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)