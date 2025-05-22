Left Menu

Global Outcry Over Washington Antisemitic Murders

A global chorus of condemnation followed the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. Influential leaders from Israel, the U.S., and across Europe expressed their sorrow and outrage, attributing the tragedy to rising antisemitic sentiment and urging action against such hate-fueled violence.

The world has reacted with shock and condemnation to the killing of two Israeli embassy employees by a lone gunman in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. The attacker reportedly chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and is now in custody, according to officials.

Leaders from various nations, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, have strongly condemned the act, describing it as a blatant manifestation of antisemitism. Netanyahu emphasized the need to combat the incitement and hatred against Israel, while Trump and other leaders expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

The tragic incident has prompted a renewed call for action against antisemitic violence, with numerous global leaders urging that hatred and radicalism have no place in society. The killing has spotlighted the ongoing tensions sparked by antisemitic rhetoric worldwide.

