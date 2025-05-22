Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Shri Banke Bihari Temple Redevelopment Plan

A Supreme Court petition challenges the Uttar Pradesh government's approved redevelopment plan for the Shri Banke Bihari temple. Devendra Nath Gooswami, a descendant of the temple's founder, argues that the plan might disrupt the temple's historical and cultural essence, stressing the need for community involvement in the redevelopment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:46 IST
Controversy Arises Over Shri Banke Bihari Temple Redevelopment Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent petition to the Supreme Court has ignited controversy over the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to redevelop the Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura. Approved initially by the court, the scheme aims to create a temple corridor but has faced opposition over concerns about preserving the temple's cultural integrity.

Filed by Devendra Nath Gooswami, a descendant of the temple's founder, the petition argues that redevelopment should involve input from those historically associated with the temple to prevent administrative issues and maintain its traditional significance.

The Supreme Court's decision on May 15, approving the state's scheme, modified an earlier ruling by the Allahabad High Court. Nonetheless, community members emphasize the importance of safeguarding the temple's historical ethos in light of proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025