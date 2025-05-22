Controversy Arises Over Shri Banke Bihari Temple Redevelopment Plan

A recent petition to the Supreme Court has ignited controversy over the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to redevelop the Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura. Approved initially by the court, the scheme aims to create a temple corridor but has faced opposition over concerns about preserving the temple's cultural integrity.

Filed by Devendra Nath Gooswami, a descendant of the temple's founder, the petition argues that redevelopment should involve input from those historically associated with the temple to prevent administrative issues and maintain its traditional significance.

The Supreme Court's decision on May 15, approving the state's scheme, modified an earlier ruling by the Allahabad High Court. Nonetheless, community members emphasize the importance of safeguarding the temple's historical ethos in light of proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)