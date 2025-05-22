Yemeni Suspect Arrested in Germany for Alleged Ties to Houthi Rebels

A Yemeni national has been apprehended in Germany, accused of having affiliations with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to statements from prosecutors on Thursday.

The individual, identified as Hussein H. under German privacy laws, was detained near Munich. German federal prosecutors allege he was once a youth member of a foreign terrorist entity.

Having allegedly joined the Houthis in October 2022, the suspect reportedly received ideological and military instruction, before briefly participating in the conflict in Marib. While a judge has remanded him in custody, details on his arrival in Germany remain undisclosed.

The Houthi movement, recognized for its aggression in the Red Sea and toward Israel, claims its actions are retaliatory measures against Israeli operations in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)