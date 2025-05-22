Left Menu

Yemeni Suspect Arrested in Germany for Alleged Ties to Houthi Rebels

A Yemeni man, Hussein H., was arrested in Germany for allegedly joining and fighting for the Houthi rebels in Yemen. He is accused of being a member of a foreign terror organization. Prosecutors say he joined in late 2022, underwent training, and briefly engaged in combat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:51 IST
Yemeni Suspect Arrested in Germany for Alleged Ties to Houthi Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A Yemeni national has been apprehended in Germany, accused of having affiliations with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to statements from prosecutors on Thursday.

The individual, identified as Hussein H. under German privacy laws, was detained near Munich. German federal prosecutors allege he was once a youth member of a foreign terrorist entity.

Having allegedly joined the Houthis in October 2022, the suspect reportedly received ideological and military instruction, before briefly participating in the conflict in Marib. While a judge has remanded him in custody, details on his arrival in Germany remain undisclosed.

The Houthi movement, recognized for its aggression in the Red Sea and toward Israel, claims its actions are retaliatory measures against Israeli operations in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025