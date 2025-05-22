Left Menu

Britain and Mauritius Sign Historic Chagos Islands Deal Despite Controversy

Britain finalized a significant agreement with Mauritius regarding the future of the Chagos Islands, which includes a long-term lease for the U.S.-UK Diego Garcia air base. Despite internal and external criticism and legal challenges, the deal marks a strategic geopolitical move in the Indian Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:32 IST
Britain and Mauritius Sign Historic Chagos Islands Deal Despite Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has signed a landmark deal with Mauritius over the future of the Chagos Islands, securing a 99-year lease to maintain the U.S.-UK military base on Diego Garcia.

The agreement has not been without its detractors, attracting criticism from various stakeholders, including lawmakers and Chagossians.

The strategic significance of Diego Garcia remains high, particularly as China's influence grows in the region, raising concerns from U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025