Britain and Mauritius Sign Historic Chagos Islands Deal Despite Controversy
Britain finalized a significant agreement with Mauritius regarding the future of the Chagos Islands, which includes a long-term lease for the U.S.-UK Diego Garcia air base. Despite internal and external criticism and legal challenges, the deal marks a strategic geopolitical move in the Indian Ocean.
Britain has signed a landmark deal with Mauritius over the future of the Chagos Islands, securing a 99-year lease to maintain the U.S.-UK military base on Diego Garcia.
The agreement has not been without its detractors, attracting criticism from various stakeholders, including lawmakers and Chagossians.
The strategic significance of Diego Garcia remains high, particularly as China's influence grows in the region, raising concerns from U.S. officials.
