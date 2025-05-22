Britain and Mauritius Sign Historic Chagos Islands Deal Despite Controversy

Britain has signed a landmark deal with Mauritius over the future of the Chagos Islands, securing a 99-year lease to maintain the U.S.-UK military base on Diego Garcia.

The agreement has not been without its detractors, attracting criticism from various stakeholders, including lawmakers and Chagossians.

The strategic significance of Diego Garcia remains high, particularly as China's influence grows in the region, raising concerns from U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)