Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police dismantled a drug smuggling module by arresting three individuals, recovering 12.07 kg of heroin and Rs 25.12 lakh from them in Ferozepur. The suspects, with previous criminal records, were allegedly involved in cross-border narcotics trafficking with suspected links to Pakistan-based operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:07 IST
Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled a drug smuggling operation, arresting three suspects and seizing 12.07 kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur.

The arrest led to the recovery of Rs 25.12 lakh and apprehension of individuals linked to the cross-border drug trade, with possible connections to Pakistan-based networks using drones.

Police are intensively investigating potential links and expanding their probe into the narcotics network to prevent further illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

