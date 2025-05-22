Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Smuggling Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled a drug smuggling operation, arresting three suspects and seizing 12.07 kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur.

The arrest led to the recovery of Rs 25.12 lakh and apprehension of individuals linked to the cross-border drug trade, with possible connections to Pakistan-based networks using drones.

Police are intensively investigating potential links and expanding their probe into the narcotics network to prevent further illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)