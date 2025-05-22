BPR&D Launches Nationwide Hackathon to Advance Indigenous CCTV Tech for Police

In a significant stride toward bolstering India's domestic surveillance infrastructure and cyber resilience, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has initiated a Nationwide Hackathon on CCTV Solutions for Law Enforcement. This ambitious event is being organized in collaboration with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and CyberPeace Foundation. The initiative aims to catalyze innovation by inviting start-ups, technologists, academic researchers, and developers to create scalable, secure, and cost-efficient CCTV solutions tailored specifically to the evolving operational needs of India’s law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

National Leadership Driving Digital Security

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the strategic guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the Government of India has continually emphasized the development of a cyber-secure Bharat. In line with this vision, BPR&D is actively steering efforts to deploy advanced technological solutions across the country’s policing infrastructure.

BPR&D has long been at the forefront of policing modernization, and this Hackathon is another testament to its commitment to promoting indigenous solutions that elevate national security standards while ensuring technological sovereignty.

Launch and Curtain Raiser Event

The curtain raiser event for the Hackathon was held on May 9, 2025. The event witnessed the presence of several high-ranking officials, including the Director General of BPR&D, Director of NCRB, Additional Director General of BPR&D, and the Inspector General (Modernization) of BPR&D. These dignitaries emphasized the importance of building local capabilities in surveillance technology to reduce dependency on imported systems, many of which pose potential cybersecurity threats.

Focus Areas: Innovation and Security

The Hackathon has outlined four critical problem statements that address pressing needs in modern surveillance and digital policing:

Development of Secure and Indigenous CCTV Systems: Encouraging the creation of home-grown hardware and system components to ensure security and control over surveillance networks. Integration of AI and Smart Video Analytics: Leveraging machine learning and real-time analytics to automate threat detection and behavioral analysis. Strengthening Cybersecurity for CCTV Networks: Enhancing resilience against hacking and unauthorized access to protect sensitive video data. Designing Affordable and Efficient Surveillance Solutions: Making surveillance more accessible by developing budget-friendly yet powerful systems for various enforcement agencies.

These focus areas reflect an integrated approach to developing solutions that are not only technically sound but also aligned with the practical challenges faced on the ground.

Grand Finale and Recognition

The culmination of the Hackathon is set for the last week of June 2025, where the most promising ideas and prototypes will be showcased before a panel of expert judges and stakeholders. The top three innovations will be rewarded with substantial cash prizes to support further development and implementation:

First Prize : ₹5 Lakh

Second Prize : ₹3 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹1 Lakh

In addition, five Consolation Prizes will be awarded to participants whose work demonstrates exceptional creativity, feasibility, and potential for impact.

Toward a Safer, Smarter Future

The Hackathon is not merely a competition; it is a strategic initiative to inspire the next generation of technology leaders and to catalyze the development of solutions that can be deployed across India's vast and diverse law enforcement landscape. With NCRB facilitating coordination and CyberPeace Foundation offering technical expertise, the project is poised to have a transformative impact on how surveillance is conducted across the country.

By encouraging indigenous innovation, enhancing cybersecurity, and integrating cutting-edge technology into daily law enforcement operations, this Hackathon represents a bold step toward achieving a more transparent, accountable, and digitally empowered police force in India.