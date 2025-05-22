Left Menu

EU's Conditional Sanctions Lift on Kosovo Sparks Hope for Progress

The EU has started lifting sanctions on Kosovo, contingent on reduced violence in the north. Initially imposed in 2023, economic restrictions were due to tensions in the Serb-dominated north. EU's Kaja Kallas calls for the formation of Kosovo's government after political deadlocks post-election.

The European Union has initiated the process of lifting sanctions on Kosovo, according to the bloc's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas. This conditional measure depends on a sustained reduction in violence and hostility in Kosovo's northern region.

Sanctions were originally imposed in 2023 due to tensions in the Serb-majority north, where Kosovo's nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti aims to extend governmental control. The economic restrictions included slashing at least €150 million in funding, as reported by Reuters.

Kallas emphasized the need for Kosovo to form a functioning government by resolving political disputes that have stalled leadership formation since the February elections. This, she said, is vital for the country's aspirations of EU membership and access to the union's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

