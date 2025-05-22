Major Setback for Naxal Movement: Top Maoist Leader Killed

In a major victory for India's security forces, 27 Naxalites, including the notorious Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, were killed during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's dense forests on Wednesday. Basavaraju, 70, a prime target, was the general secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The operation was orchestrated by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) with teams from several districts, acting on intelligence of Maoist presence in the region. Among the eliminated, 12 were women cadres, highlighting the gender dynamics within the Maoist ranks.

The loss of Basavaraju, a key strategist involved in numerous high-profile attacks over the years, including the 2010 Dantewada massacre and the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack, delivers a substantial setback to the Maoist insurgency. A large cache of weapons and explosives was also recovered from the site, further crippling their operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)