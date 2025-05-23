U.S. Approves Javelin Missile Sale to Estonia

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light to a potential sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia, with an estimated price tag of $296 million, according to an announcement made by the Pentagon on Thursday. This move signifies a bolster in defense relations between the two nations.

The Javelin missiles, known for their precision and effectiveness on the battlefield, will be supplied by the Javelin Joint Venture. This pivotal collaboration between RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin highlights the involvement of major U.S. defense contractors in global defense strategy.

The approval of this missile sale underscores the strengthening defense ties between Estonia and the United States, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance security in the region. The partnership with major defense contractors ensures the technological robustness necessary for such international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)