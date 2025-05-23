Left Menu

Trump's Misguided Evidence: The Screen Grab Controversy

During a meeting with South Africa's President Ramaphosa, U.S. President Donald Trump mistakenly presented Congolese footage as evidence of violence against white South Africans. Trump's claims were debunked by Reuters, causing tensions between the two nations amid controversy over racial and political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:06 IST
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump faced criticism for presenting misleading evidence during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Trump displayed an image from Reuters footage, captured in Congo, as supposed proof of violence against white South Africans.

The image, depicting a mass burial in Goma, was originally part of coverage by Reuters video journalist Djaffar Al Katanty who documented the aftermath of battles involving M23 rebels. The video, misrepresented as South African violence, was shown to Ramaphosa amid contentious discussions.

American Thinker, a conservative publication, had initially spread the misattributed image without proper captioning, contributing to the false narrative. This incident strained U.S.-South Africa relations during Ramaphosa's visit, intended to improve diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

