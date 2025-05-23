Trump's Misguided Evidence: The Screen Grab Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump faced criticism for presenting misleading evidence during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Trump displayed an image from Reuters footage, captured in Congo, as supposed proof of violence against white South Africans.

The image, depicting a mass burial in Goma, was originally part of coverage by Reuters video journalist Djaffar Al Katanty who documented the aftermath of battles involving M23 rebels. The video, misrepresented as South African violence, was shown to Ramaphosa amid contentious discussions.

American Thinker, a conservative publication, had initially spread the misattributed image without proper captioning, contributing to the false narrative. This incident strained U.S.-South Africa relations during Ramaphosa's visit, intended to improve diplomatic ties.

