OnlyFans Considers $8 Billion Sale Amidst Controversy and Investor Buzz

OnlyFans owner Fenix International Ltd is in discussions to sell the company to an investor group, led by Forest Road Company, potentially valuing it at $8 billion. The porn-driven platform is facing interest from other suitors and a potential initial public offering is also being considered. The sale could happen soon, but no deal certainty exists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OnlyFans, the popular platform known for adult content, is reportedly in talks to sell for around $8 billion to an investor group, according to sources. Led by Forest Road Company, the group could soon finalize a deal, though other suitors are interested, and an IPO is also on the table.

Since its rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, OnlyFans has attracted significant investor attention, generating $6.6 billion in revenue in 2023. However, its adult content focus has raised concerns over potential illegal activities, making it off-limits for major banks and investors.

The London-based platform's sole shareholder, Leonid Radvinsky, has faced scrutiny over past site content, raising questions about the future ownership structure. As talks continue, the platform's next move remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

