OnlyFans Considers $8 Billion Sale Amidst Controversy and Investor Buzz

OnlyFans, the popular platform known for adult content, is reportedly in talks to sell for around $8 billion to an investor group, according to sources. Led by Forest Road Company, the group could soon finalize a deal, though other suitors are interested, and an IPO is also on the table.

Since its rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, OnlyFans has attracted significant investor attention, generating $6.6 billion in revenue in 2023. However, its adult content focus has raised concerns over potential illegal activities, making it off-limits for major banks and investors.

The London-based platform's sole shareholder, Leonid Radvinsky, has faced scrutiny over past site content, raising questions about the future ownership structure. As talks continue, the platform's next move remains uncertain.

