Escalating Conflict: Russia-Ukraine Drone Warfare Intensifies

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened as Russia announced the downing of 159 Ukrainian drones over its territories, including 20 that were headed towards Moscow. This development occurs amidst increased calls from major powers to end the prolonged European conflict, the deadliest since World War II.

While U.S. President Donald Trump urges both nations to cease hostilities, conflicting demands on ceasefire conditions prolong the impasse. Ukraine's Western allies demand an immediate ceasefire, but Russia insists on preconditions Kyiv finds unacceptable, intensifying drone warfare and frontline clashes.

With three Moscow airports momentarily suspending flights and Russia reporting missile attacks in Ukraine, the conflict shows no signs of abating. Russia claims advancements near Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, despite Ukrainian denials. The ongoing situation underscores the pressing need for effective conflict resolution.

