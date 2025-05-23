Corruption Charges Rock Jalandhar as AAP MLA's Residence Raided

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of AAP MLA Raman Arora in Jalandhar, amid allegations of corruption. Arora, the legislative representative of Jalandhar's central constituency, is under scrutiny following claims of fraudulent activities.

Sources disclosed that the investigation is focused on accusations that false notices were distributed to unsuspecting citizens through official channels in Jalandhar, raising concerns about potential misuse of power and corruption.

The investigation has zeroed in on Arora's involvement, signaling serious implications for the ruling AAP in the region, as regulatory bodies probe deeper into this high-stakes corruption case.

(With inputs from agencies.)