Fire Erupts at Hong Kong Government HQ, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Hong Kong's government headquarters, prompting the evacuation of 30 people. The blaze, reported to have started in a computer in the west wing of the Central Government Complex, was suspected to be caused by electrical wiring issues. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire ignited at the Hong Kong government headquarters on Friday afternoon, necessitating the evacuation of 30 individuals, according to public broadcaster RTHK. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The blaze erupted around 12 p.m. local time (0400 GMT) and was traced back to a computer in the west wing of the Central Government Complex, which is situated near the city's financial district.

Authorities have indicated that the fire may have been caused by an electrical wiring problem, though additional details have yet to be disclosed. An investigation is likely underway to pinpoint the exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

