In a rare diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine initiated a major prisoner swap on Friday following their first direct talks in over three years. A Ukrainian military source confirmed the ongoing nature of the exchange, initially reported as fully completed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The swap, decided during two hours of negotiations in Istanbul, aims to exchange 1,000 prisoners. Despite the significant step, a proposed ceasefire was not agreed upon, hindering further peace advancements.

Amidst growing casualties in Europe's most lethal conflict since World War Two, clear casualty figures remain undisclosed. As diplomatic tensions rise, Ukraine's willingness for a ceasefire clashes with Russia's demands, intensifying the call for U.S. and international intervention.

