Left Menu

Turbulent Tides: Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Amidst War

Russia and Ukraine have embarked on a significant prisoner swap, a rare collaborative effort amidst their ongoing conflict. The exchange, initiated during talks in Istanbul, involves 1,000 prisoners. Progress towards peace remains uncertain as both sides grapple with demands and conditions, while U.S. diplomacy influences the dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST
Turbulent Tides: Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Amidst War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare diplomatic breakthrough, Russia and Ukraine initiated a major prisoner swap on Friday following their first direct talks in over three years. A Ukrainian military source confirmed the ongoing nature of the exchange, initially reported as fully completed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The swap, decided during two hours of negotiations in Istanbul, aims to exchange 1,000 prisoners. Despite the significant step, a proposed ceasefire was not agreed upon, hindering further peace advancements.

Amidst growing casualties in Europe's most lethal conflict since World War Two, clear casualty figures remain undisclosed. As diplomatic tensions rise, Ukraine's willingness for a ceasefire clashes with Russia's demands, intensifying the call for U.S. and international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025