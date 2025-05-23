Lavrov Questions Vatican as Peace Talks Venue
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed skepticism about the Vatican hosting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, citing discomfort for the Orthodox nations. The Vatican, having offered to mediate without specifically naming Russia and Ukraine, hasn't agreed on a location. Lavrov criticized Ukraine's treatment of Russian-speakers and called for elections.
In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt over the Vatican's suitability as a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, citing discomfort for two Orthodox Christian nations to gather on a Catholic platform.
The proposal for the Vatican to host was previously confirmed by Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pontiff, who expressed his willingness during a conversation with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. However, Lavrov dismissed the idea, noting no agreement on the talks' location.
Lavrov further criticized Ukraine's treatment of Russian-speakers, calling it discriminatory, while advocating for presidential elections in Ukraine to facilitate a legitimate peace deal, despite Kyiv's and the West's disagreements under wartime conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavrov
- Vatican
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Orthodox
- Catholic
- peace talks
- Pope Leo XIV
- discrimination
- elections
ALSO READ
A Pivotal Conclave: A New Era for the Catholic Church Begins
White smoke pours from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church, reports AP.
Robert Prevost, the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, will take the name Leo XIV, reports AP.
Habemus Papam: A New Era Begins for the Catholic Church
Robert Prevost Ascends as Leo XIV: Leading the Catholic Church into a New Era