In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt over the Vatican's suitability as a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, citing discomfort for two Orthodox Christian nations to gather on a Catholic platform.

The proposal for the Vatican to host was previously confirmed by Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pontiff, who expressed his willingness during a conversation with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. However, Lavrov dismissed the idea, noting no agreement on the talks' location.

Lavrov further criticized Ukraine's treatment of Russian-speakers, calling it discriminatory, while advocating for presidential elections in Ukraine to facilitate a legitimate peace deal, despite Kyiv's and the West's disagreements under wartime conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)