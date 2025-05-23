Left Menu

Lavrov Questions Vatican as Peace Talks Venue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed skepticism about the Vatican hosting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, citing discomfort for the Orthodox nations. The Vatican, having offered to mediate without specifically naming Russia and Ukraine, hasn't agreed on a location. Lavrov criticized Ukraine's treatment of Russian-speakers and called for elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:34 IST
Sergei Lavrov

In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt over the Vatican's suitability as a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, citing discomfort for two Orthodox Christian nations to gather on a Catholic platform.

The proposal for the Vatican to host was previously confirmed by Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pontiff, who expressed his willingness during a conversation with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. However, Lavrov dismissed the idea, noting no agreement on the talks' location.

Lavrov further criticized Ukraine's treatment of Russian-speakers, calling it discriminatory, while advocating for presidential elections in Ukraine to facilitate a legitimate peace deal, despite Kyiv's and the West's disagreements under wartime conditions.

