India's Stand Against World Bank Aid to Pakistan: Arms Concerns Resurface

India is set to challenge an upcoming tranche of World Bank funding to Pakistan, aiming to block the aid based on historical misuse allegations. This stance mirrors India's prior opposition to an IMF financial package for Pakistan, which was accused of redirecting funds to military projects rather than developmental objectives.

Sources close to New Delhi highlight that multilateral aid should target poverty reduction and developmental reforms. However, Pakistan purportedly diverts these funds towards arms acquisition, a concern given the rising tensions between the neighboring countries, especially post the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

The World Bank's review next month of a $20 billion lending framework designed to improve clean energy and climate resilience in Pakistan stands at the center of India's diplomatic efforts. Despite these efforts, the IMF did impose stringent conditions on Pakistan, focusing on structural reforms across fiscal, energy, and financial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)