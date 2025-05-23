Left Menu

India's Stand Against World Bank Aid to Pakistan: Arms Concerns Resurface

India plans to oppose World Bank funding to Pakistan, citing past misuse for military purposes. Despite lobbying, Pakistan received IMF assistance with strict conditions. India underscores border tensions and Pakistan's diversion of funds for arms procurement as reasons to halt financial aid meant for development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:47 IST
India's Stand Against World Bank Aid to Pakistan: Arms Concerns Resurface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to challenge an upcoming tranche of World Bank funding to Pakistan, aiming to block the aid based on historical misuse allegations. This stance mirrors India's prior opposition to an IMF financial package for Pakistan, which was accused of redirecting funds to military projects rather than developmental objectives.

Sources close to New Delhi highlight that multilateral aid should target poverty reduction and developmental reforms. However, Pakistan purportedly diverts these funds towards arms acquisition, a concern given the rising tensions between the neighboring countries, especially post the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

The World Bank's review next month of a $20 billion lending framework designed to improve clean energy and climate resilience in Pakistan stands at the center of India's diplomatic efforts. Despite these efforts, the IMF did impose stringent conditions on Pakistan, focusing on structural reforms across fiscal, energy, and financial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025