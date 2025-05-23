Left Menu

White House Leak Crackdown Ignites Tensions

The Trump administration intensifies efforts to clamp down on media leaks, even those involving unclassified information. Federal employees face polygraph tests, and increased scrutiny is undermining morale. Critics argue that the measures aim to suppress dissent and shield the administration from public scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:49 IST
White House Leak Crackdown Ignites Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has stepped up measures to curb media leaks, focusing efforts even on unclassified information. This initiative has been marked by a crackdown that imposes polygraph tests on federal employees, citing suspicions of unauthorized disclosures.

In various government departments, including the Department of Homeland Security, staff have been informed that refusal to undergo such examinations could lead to their dismissal. As tensions rise, a climate of fear is reportedly pervading the workforce.

Critics of the initiative contend that these policies are designed to stifle dissent, rather than protect sensitive information. Despite the crackdown, historical leaks have often served the public interest by holding administrations accountable, raising concerns over the implications for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025