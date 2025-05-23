White House Leak Crackdown Ignites Tensions

The Trump administration has stepped up measures to curb media leaks, focusing efforts even on unclassified information. This initiative has been marked by a crackdown that imposes polygraph tests on federal employees, citing suspicions of unauthorized disclosures.

In various government departments, including the Department of Homeland Security, staff have been informed that refusal to undergo such examinations could lead to their dismissal. As tensions rise, a climate of fear is reportedly pervading the workforce.

Critics of the initiative contend that these policies are designed to stifle dissent, rather than protect sensitive information. Despite the crackdown, historical leaks have often served the public interest by holding administrations accountable, raising concerns over the implications for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)