TASMAC Fraud: A Deep Dive into Alleged Kickbacks and Manipulation

The Enforcement Directorate's probe into TASMAC reveals alleged kickbacks and manipulation, with cash routed into various businesses. The Supreme Court has stayed the investigation, while sources unveil tampering with systems, fraudulent bar licenses, and political links, hinting at a massive scandal in Tamil Nadu.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:05 IST
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pinpointed alleged kickbacks and system tampering within Tamil Nadu's TASMAC just before the Supreme Court paused its money laundering investigation. The apex court criticized the central agency for breaching federal governance principles.

Sources divulge that the ED is poised to record statements from key figures in this unfolding financial case. Incriminating WhatsApp chats implicate a senior TASMAC official and a purported 'power broker', while cash obtained through kickbacks is suspected of being funneled into real estate ventures.

As the Supreme Court issued a notice to the ED, sources revealed discoveries of widespread manipulation, fraud, and political connivance in TASMAC's operations. Specific liquor sales were reportedly skewed, with depot managers favoring certain distilleries, while fraudulent bar licenses and tender irregularities point to a deeply rooted scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

