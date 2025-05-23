Left Menu

Odisha Robbery Mastermind Arrested: An Inside Look

Police in Odisha arrested Bapi Pani, the mastermind behind a daring robbery in Soro. The heist involved a nine-member gang that stole over Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash. Police recovered stolen items and are searching for additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:22 IST
Odisha Robbery Mastermind Arrested: An Inside Look
robbery
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Odisha made a significant breakthrough by arresting Bapi Pani, the alleged mastermind behind a high-profile robbery in Soro. The crime, executed by a nine-member gang, saw the looting of valuables over Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.

According to police, the gang forced entry into Rabindra Nayak's residence in Dayanidhipur village, restraining family members and using violence to carry out the theft. In their escape, the robbers even opened fire at neighbors, injuring one critically.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad confirmed Pani's arrest within 24 hours, along with the recovery of gold ornaments, firearms, and a vehicle. Authorities continue their search for the other suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025