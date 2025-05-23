Odisha Robbery Mastermind Arrested: An Inside Look
Police in Odisha arrested Bapi Pani, the mastermind behind a daring robbery in Soro. The heist involved a nine-member gang that stole over Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash. Police recovered stolen items and are searching for additional suspects.
Police in Odisha made a significant breakthrough by arresting Bapi Pani, the alleged mastermind behind a high-profile robbery in Soro. The crime, executed by a nine-member gang, saw the looting of valuables over Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.
According to police, the gang forced entry into Rabindra Nayak's residence in Dayanidhipur village, restraining family members and using violence to carry out the theft. In their escape, the robbers even opened fire at neighbors, injuring one critically.
Balasore SP Raj Prasad confirmed Pani's arrest within 24 hours, along with the recovery of gold ornaments, firearms, and a vehicle. Authorities continue their search for the other suspects.
