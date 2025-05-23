Supreme Court Urges Regulation on IPL Betting Apps Amidst Rising Concerns
The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to regulate betting apps linked to the Indian Premier League amid concerns of youth being harmed. A plea by activist K A Paul highlighted suicides linked to online betting, urging laws to prevent these activities labeled as fantasy sports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has called for the Indian government's response to concerns about betting and gambling linked with the Indian Premier League (IPL).
A plea by social activist K A Paul pointed to numerous suicides linked to online betting, alleging promotion by public figures worsens the issue, urging comprehensive legislation against these apps.
While the bench recognized issues of voluntary participation and limitations of law enforcement, it acknowledged the serious social impact and sought strategic action from the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Tightens Digital Content Regulations Amid Security Concerns
U.S. Tech Leaders Advocate for Reduced AI Regulations at Senate Hearing
Setback for Stablecoin Regulation: Senate Vote Falls Short
Maine Lobstermen Welcome Deregulation As Trump Prioritizes Seafood Competitiveness
Maharashtra Initiates Overhaul in Cooperative Society Regulations