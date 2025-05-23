Supreme Court Urges Regulation on IPL Betting Apps Amidst Rising Concerns

The Supreme Court has called for the Indian government's response to concerns about betting and gambling linked with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A plea by social activist K A Paul pointed to numerous suicides linked to online betting, alleging promotion by public figures worsens the issue, urging comprehensive legislation against these apps.

While the bench recognized issues of voluntary participation and limitations of law enforcement, it acknowledged the serious social impact and sought strategic action from the government.

