Supreme Court Urges Regulation on IPL Betting Apps Amidst Rising Concerns

The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to regulate betting apps linked to the Indian Premier League amid concerns of youth being harmed. A plea by activist K A Paul highlighted suicides linked to online betting, urging laws to prevent these activities labeled as fantasy sports.

The Supreme Court has called for the Indian government's response to concerns about betting and gambling linked with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A plea by social activist K A Paul pointed to numerous suicides linked to online betting, alleging promotion by public figures worsens the issue, urging comprehensive legislation against these apps.

While the bench recognized issues of voluntary participation and limitations of law enforcement, it acknowledged the serious social impact and sought strategic action from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

