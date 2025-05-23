Mandatory Newspaper Notices for Gurugram Real Estate Projects
Promoters in Gurugram are now required to publish a newspaper notice immediately after applying for project registration. This step aims to enhance transparency in project registrations and assist prospective buyers. RERA Gurugram Chairman Arun Kumar has instructed the planning branch to ensure compliance with this directive.
In a significant move to enhance transparency in real estate dealings, promoters in Gurugram are now obligated to publish a newspaper notice immediately following their application for project registration, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) announced.
This new mandate aims to assist prospective buyers by providing critical information at an early stage while making the project registration process more transparent and reliable.
RERA Gurugram Chairman, Arun Kumar, has directed the planning branch to enforce these public notices in newspapers, even throughout the project registration phase, ensuring compliance with the new requirement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
