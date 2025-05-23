Left Menu

Mandatory Newspaper Notices for Gurugram Real Estate Projects

Promoters in Gurugram are now required to publish a newspaper notice immediately after applying for project registration. This step aims to enhance transparency in project registrations and assist prospective buyers. RERA Gurugram Chairman Arun Kumar has instructed the planning branch to ensure compliance with this directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:21 IST
Mandatory Newspaper Notices for Gurugram Real Estate Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to enhance transparency in real estate dealings, promoters in Gurugram are now obligated to publish a newspaper notice immediately following their application for project registration, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) announced.

This new mandate aims to assist prospective buyers by providing critical information at an early stage while making the project registration process more transparent and reliable.

RERA Gurugram Chairman, Arun Kumar, has directed the planning branch to enforce these public notices in newspapers, even throughout the project registration phase, ensuring compliance with the new requirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025